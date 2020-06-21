The Edo Youths and Women United, an action group created to ensure good governance and the wellbeing of the people of Edo State, has apologised to Edo people and the African Democratic Congress for the error of judgment in picking the African Democratic Congress gubernatorial form for Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The group accused the governor of betraying the trust of members, saying it had withdrawn its support for him, with sincere apologies to ADC members and the people of Edo State.

The group said in a statement on Sunday: “Recall that we had picked the ADC nomination forms for the Governor on Wednesday 17th of June 2020, unfortunately he has betrayed the trust of the Edo people and we are withdrawing our support with sincere apologies to ADC members and the good people of Edo state.

“It was to stop the corruption, impudence and cruel godfatherism that have persisted in Edo politics that we the Edo youths and women United took the decision to procure the African Democratic Congress ADC Governorship form for Governor OBASEKI.

“We decided on ADC after due diligence and consultation with over one million of our members, eminent persons and patriotic elders of our state.

“We had planned to march to the government house on Monday 22nd of June to present the ADC Governorship form to Governor Obaseki. But we are disappointed by the decision of the governor to continue the godfather politics by the charade now known as reversal of parties and masquerading of godfathers.

“It is unfortunate that these people do not care about the image of the state, and the good of the people. We cannot sweep the integrity concerns down the carpet anymore. This evil betrayal must stop, enough is enough.

“Rising from a Strategic Meeting today the 21st of June, Edo youths and women United, have vowed to purse the sanitization of governance and to reinforce the resolution of the Obas in council and other eminent sons and daughters of Edo state to bring an end to the Politics of Godfatherism and Ghana must Go.

“We shall make a formal pronouncement on our endorsement within the next few days. Going from the barbaric and whimsical actions of Adams Oshomhole to the shameless indulgence of Governor Obaseki is too much for us to tolerate.

“The ‘ogbanje parties’ that have continued to take advantage of our people and loot and common wealth can no longer force themselves on our people. The battle line is drawn to know if a few radical and wicked gangsters and usurper can overwhelm the whole good people of the state. Having these opportunists drag the state by their whims will make mockery of democracy and Edo people.

“The battle line to be free is drawn in Edo State now. This time it is between the people and the shameless political merchants and godfathers. Edo must be freed. Freedom for Edo is freedom for Nigeria. Our people must prevail, no more godfathers and godsons politics. Edo is not a battle between Oshiomhole, Wike and Tambuwal. The government house belongs to Edo people and we must reclaim it this time.

“We commend the media men and women who have been helpful and sympathetic to our cause and will appreciate your continued support. God bless Edo state. God bless Nigeria.”

—