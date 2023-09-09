Edo: Tribunal dismisses PDP, LP petitions, upholds APC’s victory

The National and State Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal in Edo State has dismissed two petitions filed against the declaration of Dennis Idahosa as winner of the February 25, 2023 Ovia Federal Constituency election for lack of merit and being incompetent.

Epele Asemota of the Labour Party and Omosede Igbinedion of the Peoples Democratic party filed the petitions.

Asemota and Igbenediion had accused the Independent National Electoral Commission of not complying with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 as amended in the conduct of the election.

They also contended that the election victory of Idahosa, the All Progressives Congress candidate for the poll, was marred with irregularities through over voting and multiple thumb printing.

Asemota and Igbinedion further alleged the non-usage of the BVAS machine during the election.

In its judgment, the Tribunal, led by Justice Yusuf Mohammed, dismissed the two petitions on the grounds that they lacked merit and were incompetent as the petitioners could not present any evidence to support their cases.

Also Read:

The three-man panel held that the onus was on the petitioners to prove the issues of over voting, corrupt practices and non compliance to the Electoral Act as contained in their petitions.

Reacting to the judgment, counsel to Omosede, Santos Owootori, expressed dissatisfaction with the judgment, maintaining that they would approach the Court of Appeal for redress.

On his part, counsel to Idahosa, Famous Osawaru, lauded the judgment, adding that it was based on facts and not sentiments.