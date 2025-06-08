Edo threatens legal action over alleged defamatory post on Governor, Commissioners

The Edo State Government through its Ministry of Justice has threatened legal action against Ogbeide Ifaluyi-Isibor over an alleged social media publication described as malicious and defamatory against Governor Monday Okpebholo and his Commissioners.

The threat to resort to legal action was contained in a letter by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Rt. Hon. Samson R. Osagie.

In the letter dated June 8, 2025, the state government condemned the viral post circulated on June 6, 2025 alleging irregularities and incompetence within the administration.

The government described the publication as baseless, malicious, and intended to bring the governor and his cabinet into disrepute.

The controversial post reportedly claimed that the state government had only held three Executive Council meetings in eight months and accused the Governor of residing mostly in Abuja while manipulating contract awards from the capital.

The author also alleged that state funds were being saved to pay for a Supreme Court judgment, referencing past contracts initiated by the previous administration.

Dr. Osagie dismissed the claims as “completely false,” emphasizing that Governor Okpebholo’s administration, which is not yet eight months old, has convened several Executive Council meetings, resulting in key developmental decisions, including ongoing flyover projects in Benin City.

The government further accused Ifaluyi-Isibor of criminal defamation and warned that it would take both civil and criminal legal actions if a public retraction and apology were not made within 24 hours.

The demanded apology must be published across all social media platforms and in at least one national newspaper.

“This publication amounts to criminal defamation,” the Attorney General stated, adding: “We intend to proceed against you through the security agencies for you to prove the criminal allegations you have made.”

A statement on Sunday said: “The government’s response signals a strong stance against misinformation and perceived attempts to undermine its credibility, particularly as political attention intensifies ahead of the 2027 general elections.”

