Edo suspends three local council administrators over dereliction of duty

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has suspended three Heads of Local Government Administration over negligence and dereliction of duty.

The State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare disclosed this on Wednesday.

He spoke when he briefed newsmen after the weekly State Executive Council meeting chaired by the Governor on Wednesday in the Government House in Benin.

Nehikhare said: “The Edo State Government has suspended three Heads of Service of local government areas, namely: Owan West, Owan East and Igueben.

“They have refused to keep to the directive of the government instructing them not to allow heavy duty vehicles to pass through their areas, despite the damage done to our roads.”

The Commissioner said the government’s ban of heavy duty vehicles of over 30 tonnes from plying state roads was still in force.

He said: “The local government heads were suspended for failing on their duties of protecting the government’s infrastructural assets.

“To protect our roads, we have placed a ban on articulated vehicles weighing up to 30 tonnes from plying state roads, as the roads are not designed to carry vehicles weighing over 30 tonnes.

“These heavy duty vehicles are being used to destroy and damage our roads, especially those carrying cement, petrol and diesel.

“Our roads are not designed for such purposes.

“These heavy duty vehicles should use the Federal Government roads designed for such purposes.

“Our roads are destroyed by travellers who don’t contribute to the Internally Generated Revenue of the State but pass through these roads and damage our infrastructure.

“The federal roads are there and they should continue to use them.

“We call on all appointees in these areas to stop these vehicles destroying our roads.”

—