The Edo State Government has stated that it is not surprised that the senate will pass a resolution insisting that the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the Edo Assembly and order a fresh inauguration of the Edo Assembly within one week.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of Edo State, Osarodion Ogie, Esq, the government noted that the senators were affected by “enormous political pressure” by some political heavyweights.

It said: “As earlier mentioned, this move was not unexpected in the light of the enormous political pressure which had been brought to bear on the Officers and Members of the distinguished Senate by the highly placed and powerful persons who are intent on foisting their will and choices on the good people of Edo State.

“This is borne out by the record statements made by one Seid Oshiomhole (a Member-elect and younger brother of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole) wherein he boasted that both the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, have been instructed on what to do in this matter.”

The statement further pointed out that the case in question is before a court and wonder why the senate should meddle in it reiterating that at least, the senate should heed to the doctrine of separation of powers and not judge cases that are before the courts or take over State Assemblies who are not under the jurisdiction of the National Assembly.

It stated: “The Government of Edo State wishes to observe that the Chairman and Members of Ad-Hoc Committee of the Senate which visited Edo State were made of the existence of at least three (3) suits pending before various Courts wherein the factual and legal dispute regarding the Edo State House of Assembly inauguration have been submitted to the Courts by both contending parties for resolution.

“The Ad- Hoc Committee also failed to inform the senate of the existence of a valid injunction in Suit NO FHC/B/OS/70/2019 wherein the Federal High Court restrained various parties from interfering in any manner with the activities of the Edo State House of Assembly which said order had been brought to their attention in the course of their visit to Edo State.

“In point of fact in Suit NO, FHC/PH/CS/159/2019 the National Assembly, the Clerk of National Assembly, the President of the Senate and Speaker of House of Representatives amongst others were specifically ordered by the Federal High Court to maintain the Status Quo as at 25th July, 2019.

“The Edo state government is further aware that in suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/815/2019, wherein the Clerk and the National Assembly are defendants before the Federal High Court in Abuja, the National Assembly and the Clerk have not only been duly served with the processes but have entered appearances in the matter.

The statement also noted that the governor followed due process in the inauguration of the house as stipulated in the constitution.

It stated: “It must be further observed that it has always been the contention of the Edo state Government that the power to issue a proclamation for the Inauguration of a House of Assembly as set out in Section 105(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was duly and completely complied with and it is not within the power of the Governor to recall same once issued or to perform the same act multiple times. Once the Governor issues a proclamation letter, his job is done.

“It is the duty of the Clerk of the House of Assembly to inaugurate the House of Assembly and he has since performed that task. He has further approached a Court of law to seek a validation of his actions. The pronouncements of the Distinguished Senate on the subject (with respect) is clearly misconceived and would amount to interference in the role of the Courts which may in fact constitute contempt with which the Governor would not wish to be associated.”

It further reminded everyone that the state is not a “colony or a vassal of anyone exercising powers in Abuja” and call on everyone of “goodwill” to call the “powerful wielders of power and authority in Abuja” to deviate from unconstitutional and undemocratic acts that will make mockery of democracy.

The government of Edo State firmly believes that our State is not a colony or a vassal of any person or persons exercising power in Abuja and we shall take all necessary steps within the ambit of the law to defend and validate our position and actions on this matter.