Edo speaks on death of 21-month-old girl linked to revenue operation

The Executive Chairman, Edo Internal Revenue Service, Bankole Balogun, has reacted to the death of a 21-month-old girl erroneously linked to an operation by the service’s officials.

He spoke on Wednesday when the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Edo State Council paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

Balogun, who spoke in Benin, the Edo State capital, berated those peddling the information that officials of the organisation were responsible for the incident.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that 21-month-old Gift Kelly-Esosa was on March 12, 2025 killed by a commercial bus driver.

It was alleged that the driver had a clash with officials of the Edo State Public Safety Response Team at the Ring Road, Benin.

It was further learnt that the driver lost control when the PSR operatives allegedly attempted to seize the steering wheel of the moving vehicle.

The bus reportedly veered off the road and rammed into a roadside PoS kiosk, killing the minor, where she was standing with her mother.

The EIRS boss said that the incident was erroneously linked to the service, contrary to what happened.

He, however, condoled with the bereaved family, adding that the EIRS had no hand in the toddler’s death.

“I wonder why anyone would attribute such an incident to the EIRS,” Balogun said.

He alleged that there were a lot of unfortunate political postulations “aimed at bringing down the democratically elected government of the state”.

Balogun further confirmed that there was no increase in tax for private schools in the state, saying that tax increment was the duty of the House of Assembly.

“Taxation and tax law are governed by statute. We cannot arbitrarily increase taxes,” he said.

He also said that only the house, with the approval of the governor, could increase taxes for the state.

Earlier, the state NUJ Chairman, Festus Alenkhe, commended the EIRS management for its efforts in the state.

Alenkhe appealed to the management to educate its staff members on how best to carry out their revenue drive without hurting the taxpayers.

