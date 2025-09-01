Edo speaks on asking teachers to cut grass in schools

The Edo Government has denied asking teachers to cut grass and do other menial maintenance jobs in public schools in the state.

Dr. Paddy Iyamu, the state Commissioner for Education, disclosed this in a statement he issued to newsmen on Monday in Benin, the state capital.

Iyamu said that teachers who engaged in such jobs could be doing so voluntarily because at no time did the state government direct teachers to do such jobs.

Iyamu debunked the allegations by a Civil Society Organisation in the state that the teachers were directed to do such jobs.

The commissioner said the ministry strongly frowned at such reports, describing them as “unfounded” and capable of undermining ongoing reforms aimed at rebuilding the image of the teacher in the state.

“The attention of the Edo State Ministry of Education has been drawn to a publication by a civil society group alleging that teachers are being told by the ministry to cut grass and engage in menial jobs to maintain in their respective schools.

“Though information at our disposal suggests that it was a voluntary CSR from some teachers.

“We have ordered a full-scale investigation into this action and we assure our esteemed teachers that we will get to the root of the matter and correct any abnormality in whatever form,” he said.

Iyamu stressed that the government would not condone any practice that distracted teachers from their core mandate of imparting knowledge.

“Teachers’ priority is to impact knowledge, so we want to discourage in very strong terms teachers forcibly engaging in or being used to engage in tasks that do not directly correlate with strengthening knowledge gaps and learning outcomes,” he said.

He urged the public to be wary of individuals attempting to smear the name of the ministry due to ongoing reforms designed to block “unwholesome benefits to a few; to protect the common man and the children from humble beginnings.”

The commissioner reiterated that the Gov. Monday Okpebholo-led administration remains committed to making Edo teachers proud of their profession.

He cited recent interventions such as the increment of minimum wage, regularisation of casual teachers to full staff status after three years, construction of teachers’ quarters in some schools, and consistent training and retraining programmes.

“The Senator Monday Okpebholo administration is fully committed to ensuring that every Edo child gets the best in education and every teacher becomes proud of being an Edo Teacher,” Iyamu said.

