Edo speaks as IPOB accuses Okpebholo of gifting ‘Fulani terrorists’ N6b

The Edo State Government has reacted to the allegation by the Indigenous People of Biafra that Governor Monday Okpebholo gifted N6 billion to “Fulani terrorists”.

The reaction of the state government was contained in a statement on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua.

The statement said: “The attention of the Edo State Government has been drawn to a recent press statement issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a proscribed terrorist organization by the Federal Government of Nigeria, in which it falsely accuses His Excellency, Governor Monday Okpebholo, of allocating N6 billion to compensate so-called “Fulani terrorists” and alleges betrayal of the people of Edo State.

“We consider this publication not only inciting but also a vile attempt by a terrorist group to distort facts, sow ethnic division, and destabilize the peace and unity of Edo State. It is a familiar strategy of IPOB to spew falsehood and incite hatred under the guise of activism. Their desperate attempt to drag Governor Okpebholo into their agenda of violence and ethnic disintegration will fail.

“Let it be made clear that:

“1. No compensation of N6 billion was approved or paid to any group as claimed. The figures and narrative being peddled are fictitious, malicious, and deliberately misleading. The Edo State Government has not—and will not—compensate any individual or group involved in acts of terror or criminality.

“2. Governor Monday Okpebholo remains committed to justice and the rule of law. His administration has prioritized the safety of all citizens, irrespective of ethnic or religious backgrounds. The baseless allegation that he handed over vigilantes to “Fulani authorities” is not only a ridiculous lie but an affront to the memory of the security personnel who serve Edo State with honour.

“3. IPOB’s attempt to incite ethnic violence is criminal and rejected by Edo people. The good people of Edo State are known for their unity, hospitality, and progressive values. We reject IPOB’s attempts to use blood-stained rhetoric to cause unrest in our land. Their efforts to export their terrorist ideology into Edo State are dead on arrival.

“4. The group’s audacity to lecture Southern Governors on bravery is laughable. IPOB is responsible for the deaths of thousands of innocent Nigerians, including Igbos, through its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network. A group that murders, maims, and imposes illegal sit-at-home orders in the South-East cannot pretend to care about justice or human rights.

“5. We urge the security agencies to investigate and bring to book the authors of this inciting publication. No group, however loud, should be allowed to threaten public peace or attempt to instigate ethnic warfare in a state known for tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

“The Edo State Government will not be distracted by the noise of criminals masquerading as freedom fighters. We will continue to pursue peace, development, and inclusive governance for every resident of Edo State.

“We stand with the people. We stand for the truth. And we reject terrorism in every form.”

