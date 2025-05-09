Edo Speaker exhibited covert behaviour before defection – PDP

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has said that the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, had a covert behaviour before he defected to the All Progressives Congress.

Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, the Chairman, Edo State PDP Caretaker Committee, spoke at a news conference on Agbebaku’s defection to APC in Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Agbebaku had on May 6 defected to the APC from the PDP along with two other members of the House.

Aziegbemi described the defection as stage-managed, stating that it was simply an official confirmation of Agbebaku’s long-standing APC allegiance.

“It was nothing but the official coronation of a public secret,” he said.

He noted that the speaker had for months been working for the interest of the APCm both in actions and allegiance.

“This is just a spectacle, created to impress the President and APC leadership, a performance worthy of illusion,” he added.

Aziegbemi also reminded the public of Agbebaku’s leadership under which PDP elected local government chairmen were illegally suspended.

He said: “In spite of the suspension’s expiration, Agbebaku refused to reinstate the chairmen, showing clear political bias.

“If there is ever a sign of his political affiliation, this was it.”

He described Agbebaku’s defection as a case of political opportunism, driven not by ideology but by personal ambition and a desire for self-preservation.

He reassured PDP supporters that the party was unbothered by his move, stating that those without principles would always fall for opportunistic offers.

He pointed out that none of the 17 duly elected PDP local government chairmen had defected to the APC, urging the APC to challenge the party’s claims, adding: “We challenge the APC to name a single elected PDP chairman who has defected.”

Aziegbemi said that the assertion that all the PDP chairmen had defected to the APC was part of a broader false narrative.

“This charade aims to create a false narrative of political dominance in Edo, but the people are wise and won’t be deceived by these antics,” he said.

He reassured Edo State residents to endure this difficult time as better days were coming, adding that the PDP remained committed to justice to reclaim its electoral mandate.

“We are pursuing all legal avenues to recover our mandate from the manipulated September 2024 governorship election,” Aziegbemi said, urging PDP members, supporters, and all Edo State citizens to remain united, strong, and focused, resisting distractions from those prioritising personal gain over public service.

