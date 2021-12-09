Edo shuts Idogbo College over attack on teachers, police by students

Edo Government has ordered indefinite closure of Idogbo Secondary School in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the state, following attack on teachers and a police officer by students.

Commissioner for Education, Joan Osa-Oviawe, gave the order on Thursday in Benin, while reacting to the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

NAN reports some students had, on Dec. 3, had tried to chase away one of the police officers drafted to maintain law and order in the school, as they were about to take their first term examinations.

NAN reports that Gov. Godwin Obaseki, Secretary to the State Government, Commissioner for Education and other top government officials had visited the school to assess the extent of damage.

Osa-Oviawe, who said that government said that government was taking the incident with levity, said efforts were being made to prevent reoccurrence.

One of the approaches, according to her, is to compel the parents of the students to pay some damages.

“We condemn, in strongest term, what those students did. It is unacceptable. We have zero tolerance for destruction of government property.

“The students and their parents are going to be held accountable for this. Somebody has to pay for the repairs and it will not just be government.

“So, the school will be shut down and we will regroup and reorganise.

“If you go to the school, what was destroyed will cost a minimum of N30 million, and that is a very conservative estimate.

“Government is not going to start putting money that would have been used for other schools or things. So, all the parents of the students in that school are going to be held responsible,” she said.

Osa-Oviawe said that another approach would be to expand the school infrastructure to make learning more conducive for the students.

“We want to strengthen the curriculum and amenities in that school and other schools so that students are gainfully engaged throughout their time in school.

“Sporting activities will also be reintroduced in the school, along with experts in guidance and counselling.

“The fifth pillar of ‘EdoBest’ is value. We want to ensure we bring back value into our system. Discipline is going to be restored in that school and all our schools across the state,” she said.

The NAN correspondent, who visited the school on Thursday, reports that the administrative block was completely vandalised by the rampaging students, while documents and other property were also set ablaze.

A source told NAN that it had become a tradition for the school to invite security agents during end of every term examination to avoid any breakdown of law and order.