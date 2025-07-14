Edo secures N1.2bn grant for Ambrose Alli University

The Edo State government, through the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), has successfully secured a N1.2 billion education grant from OPay Digital Services for Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma.

The grant is part of OPay’s national scholarship initiative, a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitment to support indigent students in 20 tertiary institutions across the country.

Speaking with newsmen on Monday shortly before the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the Special Adviser to Governor Monday Okpebholo on SDGs, Ms Sally Suleiman, described the development as a reflection of the government’s commitment to inclusive education.

“This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to Sustainable Development Goal 4, which is ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.

“We are honoured that Edo State has now joined this prestigious circle, ensuring that indigent students in Ambrose Alli University will benefit from this impactful program,” she added.

According to her, the official signing of the MoU will feature the presentation of the first batch of scholarship awards to the university and expressed appreciation to OPay, describing the partnership as a “major step forward in dismantling financial barriers to education in the state.”

She also reaffirmed the state’s readiness to collaborate with private sector actors to accelerate the delivery of the UN SDGs.

