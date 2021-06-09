The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has said the state used its local sports talents for the 20th National Sports Festival without hiring the services of any local or international player.

Shaibu stated this on Wednesday in Benin while addressing stakeholders at a one-day workshop on sports development in Edo State.

He said Edo State participated in all the events at the NSF it hosted from April 2 to 14 in Benin with its “new and raw talents”.

He said: “We came out second with 130 gold medals at the just-concluded festival.

“However, the advent of the present administration under the visionary leadership of Governor Godwin Obaseki has changed the narrative, with strategic policies to improve sports activities.

“Development of the sports sector is one of the major thematic pillars of this administration.

“As we speak, we have committed huge financial resources in repositioning and strengthening the sports sector.

“We are committed to restoring Edo’s lost glory in sporting excellence.

“Our determination of making Edo great again as far as sports are concerned is a mission that we are resolved to actualise.

“The Obaseki-led administration has remained indeed steadfast with its vision of transforming the sports sector and restoring the lost glory of Edo State.

“For us as a government, we are committed to returning sports to the natives.

“Edo is the hub and native-land of sporting excellence in Nigeria.”

Shaibu said the sports sector was capable of generating employment for the state’s teeming youths, as well as creating means of livelihood for the citizens.

He however pointed out that this was dependent on right policies by government, with support from the private sector.