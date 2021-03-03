The Edo government says it has received doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for distribution in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, and made available to newsmen in Benin on Wednesday.

According to him, the doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines are in the custody of the state government, with the government finalising arrangements for its deployment across the state.

“The state is preparing a localised distribution mechanism for the rollout of the vaccines in line with the national plan.

“The Edo state government is in custody of doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines received from the Federal Government for distribution in the state.

“We are preparing a local distribution network for rolling out the vaccines in line with the national plan, he said.