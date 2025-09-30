Edo proposes N125bn supplementary budget, seeks Assembly approval

The Edo State Executive Council has approved a revised N125 billion supplementary budget for 2025.

This brings the year’s budget to N799.820 billion from the initial N675.220 billion, representing an 18 per cent increase.

The approval followed an emergency executive meeting presided over by the Chairman-in-Council and Governor of Edo State, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, on Monday, September 29, 2025.

A statement on Tuesday by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, quoted the Commissioner for Finance, Emmanuel Okoebor, as explaining the rationale behind the adjustment and emphasised the government’s commitment to infrastructure development.

He said, “Previously, we had a budget of N675 billion with recurrent expenditure having about 33 percent and capital 67 percent.

“The new revised budget now has about 70 percent for capital expenditure as against 30 percent for recurrent expenditure.

“It shows the commitment of Governor Monday Okpebholo in infrastructural development in Edo state.”

Okoebor further explained the size and nature of the increment.

He said: “The increment in the budget is about N125 billion, which signifies about 18 per cent of the previous budget.

“Recurrent increased by about N12 billion, while capital is about N113 billion from the previous one.

“Given about 25 percent increment in Capital expenditure and just 5 percent increment in recurrent expenditure.

“It clearly shows that the government is concerned about infrastructural development, making Edo people happy.

“We have done about 254KM of road across the state, and many more construction works are ongoing.

“Recurrent expenditure has about 5 per cent increment, as the increase in minimum wage necessitated that increment, including a lot of employment the present administration did in hospital management board for over 1000 and it needs to be captured.”

According to the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Paul Ohombamu, the revised budget is expected to be forwarded to the Edo State House of Assembly for legislative consideration and passage.

Meanwhile, the state government has appointed a former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon Frank Okiye, as the chairman of the newly established Edo State Lottery Regulatory Commission.

A statement by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Musa Ikhilor, said the Commission would now be the central regulatory body for all lottery, gaming, and related activities within the state.

It would regulate the lottery, safeguard the interests of participants and the general public, generate revenue for the state among others.

“In furtherance of this, His Excellency has approved the appointment of the following individuals to pioneer the affairs of the Commission: Rt. Hon. Frank Okiye – Chairman, Dandy Imoukhuede Oserei- Member, Elvis Uadiale – Member, Ndidi Aghimien – Member and Hon. Habibat Yakubu – Secretary,” the statement read.