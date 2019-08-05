Former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase, has resigned as the Chairman of the Edo State Private Properties Protection Task Force.

Dr. Arase, the pioneer chairman of the Task Force, made his decision known in a letter to the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on August 1.

He said his decision was borne out of his many international engagements and possibility of not giving his very best to the cause.

He wrote: “I write to renew my warm courtesy and to once again, put on record my deep appreciation of Your Excellency’s leadership and demonstrated passion for the development of Edo State. I also appreciate Your Excellency for appointing me as the inaugural Chairman of the Edo State Private Properties Protection Task Force (PPPTF) after emplacing a legal framework for the Task Force following the proscription of the Community Development Associations by Our Most Revered Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omo n’Oba Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II.

“Your Excellency will appreciate that following its inauguration in May. 2017, the PPPTF under my chairmanship has emplaced sustainable and functional systems and structures which have been effective in halting the state of lawlessness that preceded the establishment of the Committee. In spite of apparent administrative and operational challenges, members worked assiduously towards ensuring that the objectives of Your Excellency in establishing the Committee and restoring citizens’ and investors’ confidence in the system were achieved.

“While I still remain passionate about the initiative, I, am, unfortunately, increasingly weighed down by other national and international engagements which may impact on my optimal and full-time functioning as the Chairman of the Committee as I would have wished. I am, therefore, constrained to inform Your Excellency of my decision to step aside from the Chairmanship and membership of the Committee at this time, having been convinced that a solid foundation has been laid under my short but fulfilling Chairmanship, for the advancement of the initiative by other equally committed members or other great minds of Edo State.

“In taking this decision, I deeply appreciate the support and confidence reposed in me by Your Excellency, the Benin Traditional Council, and the entire people of Edo State. It is, indeed, for this reason, that I accepted to take up the Chairmanship of the Task Force when it was conceptualised. It is also, for this reason, that I offered to selflessly serve the State as the Chairman of the Task Force without any form of remuneration or allowances all through my tenure as Chairman. As I step aside, however, I wish to encourage Your Excellency to enhance his commitment to the Committee with a view to strengthening its operations.

“While assuring Your Excellency of my consistent support for his government and commitment to offering requisite pieces of advice when called upon, it remains my fervent prayer that God continues to grant you wisdom and means needed to guide our beloved State to the path of greatness which Your Excellency envisions.

“Accept, Your Excellency, my deep appreciation and the honour of my highest and esteemed regards, please.”

Arase is one of Nigeria’s most highly rated security experts with years of experience in several leadership positions and capacities.