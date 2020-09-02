The Edo State Police Command has assured residents of adequate security ahead of the September 19 governorship poll in the state.

Johnson Kokumo, the state Commissioner of Police, said this while briefing the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, on the preparations for the election in his palace in Benin on Wednesday.

Kokumo said adequate security would be provided before, during and after the election in spite of the seeming rising tension in the state.

He said measures have been taken to nip in the bud any incidence of violence and break down of order before, during and after the poll.

Kokumo said anyone found wanting, irrespective of position, would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

He said the police had joined forces with sister security agencies, including the military, to ensure that the election was violence free.

Responding, the monarch advised youths in the state not to allow themselves to be used as thugs by politicians to disrupt peace during the poll.