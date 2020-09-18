The Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, has approved the deployment of an additional 1,998 special force of the Corps for the Edo State election.

This information was disclosed by the CG’s Media Assistant, Ekunola Gbenga, in a statement on Friday.

Muhammadu urged the operatives deployed to be apolitical and “resist any financial inducement while discharging their duties to ensure a free, credible and nonviolent election in the state,” adding that the Corps would not hesitate to sanction any officer that compromises the integrity of the NSCDC during the election.

The Deputy Commandant General in-charge of Operations, Hillary Kelechi Madu, led the Civil Defence team to provide security during the September 19 governorship poll in Edo State.

The DCG would be assisted by a number of Assistant Commandant Generals and Commandants, who have all arrived the state since Thursday.

The Special force numbered 1,998 was deployed from other state commands of the federation to assist in the election in Edo State, while awaiting more men from other zones.

All the riverine areas of the state have been covered with marine men patrolling with their boats.

All measures had been put in place towards the attainment of a free, fair and credible election in Edo State, Muhammadu said.

“While securing elections, you are not permitted inside polling stations with arms, and may only enter at the request of the presiding officer,” he cautioned.

Meanwhile, Muslims and Christians in the Corps last week organized prayer sessions for peaceful election and for successful operations in Edo State.

They prayed for a peaceful vote and urged electorates to choose their leader in a peaceful manner.

According to the statement, Muhammadu seized the opportunity to appreciate the efforts of the Corps personnel already on ground in Edo State for their conducts so far, and urged them to keep the flag flying by remaining good ambassadors of the Corps anywhere they are posted to.