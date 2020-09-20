The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared additional results of the Edo governorship election from three local government areas of the state.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that collation officers from 13 Local Government Areas (LGAs) had earlier submitted their results to the Resident Electoral Commissioner(REC) for Edo, Johnson Alalibo.
The Resident Electoral Commissioner had announced Prof. Akpofure Rem-Rukeh, Vice-Chancellor, University of Petroleum Resources, Effuru, Delta, as the Returning Officer to announce the final collated results.
The released LGAs results included:
Etsako East, APC 17011, PDP 10668
Registered voters-157291
Accredited voters- 28404
Total valid votes-27824
Rejected votes 335
Total votes cast 28159.
Akoko-Edo- APC 22963, PDP 20101
Registered voters -121027
Accredited voters -46967
Total valid votes- 43377
Rejected votes -617
Total votes cast -43994.
Etsako Central-APC 8359, PDP, 7478
Registered voters- 50004
Accredited voters -16092
Total valid votes- 15885
Rejected votes- 157
Total vote cast -16042
Meanwhile, collation officers for Ovia South West and Orhionmwon LGAs were being awaited to make their presentations before final collation and declaration of result.
