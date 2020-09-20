The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared additional results of the Edo governorship election from three local government areas of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that collation officers from 13 Local Government Areas (LGAs) had earlier submitted their results to the Resident Electoral Commissioner(REC) for Edo, Johnson Alalibo.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner had announced Prof. Akpofure Rem-Rukeh, Vice-Chancellor, University of Petroleum Resources, Effuru, Delta, as the Returning Officer to announce the final collated results.

The released LGAs results included:

Etsako East, APC 17011, PDP 10668

Registered voters-157291

Accredited voters- 28404

Total valid votes-27824

Rejected votes 335

Total votes cast 28159.

Akoko-Edo- APC 22963, PDP 20101

Registered voters -121027

Accredited voters -46967

Total valid votes- 43377

Rejected votes -617

Total votes cast -43994.

Etsako Central-APC 8359, PDP, 7478

Registered voters- 50004

Accredited voters -16092

Total valid votes- 15885

Rejected votes- 157

Total vote cast -16042

Meanwhile, collation officers for Ovia South West and Orhionmwon LGAs were being awaited to make their presentations before final collation and declaration of result.