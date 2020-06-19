Former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Pius Odubu, has denied stepping down in the race for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress for the Edo State governorship election.

Reports on Thursday had it that the former Deputy Governor stepped down for Pastor Osagie Ize-iyamu.

Odubu stated his denial on his Twitter handle on Friday.

He tweeted: “My attention has been drawn to the above titled fake news currently under circulation that Dr. Pius Odubu has stepped down for another aspirant in the All Progressive Congress (APC).

“While i am very much aware there is a brotherly understanding among Aspirants under APC to work in unity and produce one of us that will challenge the opposition candidate in the forth coming general election, but I have not stepped down for anybody.

“For the avoidance of doubt, if for any reason such important decision is to be taken by me, as an experienced politician i will not make such an announcement to my supporters & party faithfuls through the social media. The said concocted story of my stepping down is untrue, fake, misrepresenting and should be disregarded.

“Consequently, I am also by this notice informing my teaming supporters and all party members to remain calm and prepare for the APC primary on the 22nd of June, 2020 as i will officially be meeting with all my campaign leaders and coordinators very soon to brief them, evaluate all recent developments and strategize ahead of the party’s primary coming up on Monday.”