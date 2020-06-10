The Screening Committee of the All Progressives Congress has begun the screening of aspirants for the June 22 Edo State governorship primaries.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the seven-member screening committee, headed by Prof. Jonathan Ayuba, has so far screened five aspirants out of six.

Those screened included Governor Godwin Obaseki, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Hon. Osaro Obaz, Dr. Pius Odubu and Chris Ogiemwonyi.

However, the remaining aspirant, Matthew Iduoriyekemwe, will appear before the committee on Thursday (June 11).

During a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja, Ayuba assured that his committee would ensure transparency.

According to him, the committee’s job was to verify claims by aspirants and give reasons for every of its action.

He urged the media to embark on investigative journalism, saying sensational journalism will undermine the screening process.

NAN recalls that the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, on Tuesday inaugurated the screening and appeal committees for the June 22 Edo State governorship primaries.

The appeal committee, headed by Prof. Abubakar Fari, is expected to handle the appeal or disagreement arising from the process.