The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has reaffirmed former Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, as the party’s Acting National Chairman following the ruling of the Court of Appeal affirming the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman and in line with Section 14.2 (iii) of the party’s Constitution.

The party’s NWC made the reaffirmation on Wednesday following the claim to the seat of the National Chairman by its Deputy National Secretary, Victor Giadom.

The NWC, which met on Wednesday at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, however, appointed its National Vice Chairman (South South), Prince Hilliard Etta, to act as National Chairman following the absence of Ajimobi, who has been ill.

In explaining the choice of Etta, the NWC said it derived from the party’s constitution which empowers it to appoint one of its members in acting capacity and also stipulates that the acting National Chairman must be from the zone of the National Chairman.

The meeting was attended by 16 NWC members, with three doing so virtually.

The NWC also constituted committees for the party’s Edo State governorship primaries, which is scheduled for June 22, 2020 and Election Appeal for June 24, 2020.

Primary Election Committee

1. Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodinma – Chairman

2. Sen. Ajibola Bashiru – Secretary

3. Alh. Abdullahi Abass

4. Hon. Ibrahim Sabo

5. Hon. Ocho Obioma

6. Hajia Amina Lantana Muhammed

7. Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye

Primary Election Appeal

1. Prof. Mustapha Bello – Chairman

2. Dr. Kayode Ajulo – Secretary

3. Hon. Umar Ahmed

4. Nasiru Ibrahim Junju

5. Hon. Rasaq Mahmud Bamu.