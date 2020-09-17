The Police Service Commission has warned police personnel deployed in Edo State for Saturday’s governorship poll to eschew acts of misconduct during the exercise.

The Head, Press and Public Relations of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Ani admonished the operatives on electoral duty in the state to operate within the ambits of the law and rules of engagement.

He said the commission had deployed a special team to monitor the conduct of police personnel during the exercise.

He said that infractions by any officer against the rules guiding election policing would be investigated with appropriate sanctions metted out.

Ani said the commission had received assurances from the police authorities that adequate security arrangement had been made to ensure hitch free and peaceful poll.

He urged the public to call the commission on 07034072677, 08050517678 or 08052265260 for complaints and commendation on the conduct of police during the election.