Edo: Police arrest 95 suspected cultists, recover firearms

The Edo State Police Command has arrested 95 suspected cultists and recovered multiple firearms and ammunition during a week-long operation targeting cult-related violence in the Benin metropolis.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Chief Superintendent of Police Moses Yamu, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Yamu said operatives of the command also seized two locally made pistols, a single-barrel shotgun, and 24 live cartridges during intelligence-led raids.

According to him, the suspects are alleged members of the Maphites, Eiye, and Aye confraternities, which authorities say are responsible for recent cult supremacy killings in the state.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Monday Agbonika, warned youths against joining unlawful societies.

He noted that the commissioner urged parents to monitor their children’s activities.

“These groups destroy futures and end lives, both of members and innocent citizens,” he said.

Of the 95 suspects, Yamu said that 64 had been charged to court and remanded in a custodial centre, while investigations continued on the remaining cases.

The command’s spokesperson assured residents of Edo State of continued efforts to dismantle cult networks and restore public safety.

