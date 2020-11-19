The Edo State Police Command has arrested 48 suspected armed robbers and cult members in the last two weeks.

The state Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on the activities of the command on Wednesday.

Kokumo said of the 48, 14 were arrested for alleged armed robbery, while 16 were arrested for suspected cultism related activities.

The police chief said the remaining 18 suspects arrested were among those who escaped from lawful custody.

Kokumo said the police had made some recovery from the suspects, which included two AK 47 rifles and four locally made guns and 21 live cartridges.

Other items recovered are one Toyota Yaris Saloon car with Reg No. UBJ-447-SZ, and one Toyota Highlander SUV Reg. No. DGE-524-AH.

The CP added: ““However, it is my joy to inform you that we are not folding our arms and watching the hoodlums have a field day.

“Our main concern now is geared towards re-arresting the escapees and recovering the looted and other illicit arms and ammunition in circulation.

“To this end, the police and other security agencies in conjunction with the state government have put machineries in place to checkmate the activities of these rampaging hoodlums, which have yielded some positive results.

“As we approach the Yuletide season, the police will not rest on its oars until all the arms and ammunition carted away by the hoodlums are recovered and escapees are equally rearrested.”