Edo PDP suspends loyalists of Gov. Obaseki, his Deputy

Loyalists of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, have been described as those largely affected by the suspension emplaced by the Ward 2 of the Peoples Democratic Party in Etsako West Local Government Area on 10 members.

The suspension of the members was announced on Monday by the Ward, stretching the party’s crisis in the state.

The letter for the suspension was signed by the Ward Chairman, Suileman Momodu; Secretary, Elamah Abdulganinu; and 17 others.

They listed their offences to be: “Breaching of the party constitution and manifesto, disobedience and neglect to carryout lawful directive of the party organ and officers of the party;

“Engaging in anti-party activities, engagement in a conduct likely to cause disaffection among members of the party and is likely to distrupt the peaceful, lawful and efficient conduct of the business of the party;

“Engaging in unauthorised publicity within the party, creating a parallel organ at the ward LGA level and promoting actions that belong to another group under the guise of the party by name, New PDP.”