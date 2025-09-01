Edo PDP rejects planned council by-elections, labels exercise illegal

The People’s Democratic Party, Edo chapter, has condemned the proposed by-elections into local government councils in the state, describing the exercise as “illegal and unconstitutional”.
This is contained in a statement by the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Chris Nehikhare and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Benin.
Nehikhare said the announcement of dates for the by-elections by the state Independent Electoral Commission was in clear violation of a subsisting court order.
”The body or group of persons parading themselves as organisers of this exercise are unknown to law and lack the authority or powers to conduct elections of this nature,” he said.
