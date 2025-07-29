Edo PDP demands removal of REC ahead of NASS by-elections

Ahead of the National Assembly by-elections, the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the immediate removal of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Anugbum Onuaha.

Chairman of the Edo PDP Caretaker Committee, Dr Anthony Aziegbemi, made the call during a press conference on Tuesday in Benin, the Edo capital.

Aziegbemi said the REC allegedly acted in a compromised manner during the last governorship election, leading to a loss of confidence in his neutrality.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC had fixed August 16, for the bye-elections in Edo Central Senatorial District and Ovia Federal Constituency to fill two vacant legislative seats vacated by Sen. Monday Okpebholo and Dennis Idahosa.

According to Aziegbemi, Onuaha’s continued presence poses a threat to the credibility and fairness of the upcoming bye-elections.

He accused the REC of playing an ignoble role in the previous polls, undermining the integrity of the entire electoral process in Edo.

The PDP urged the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to act swiftly by redeploying the REC and restoring public trust in the process.

The party also called for the removal of certain Electoral Officers (EOs) who served during the 2024 gubernatorial election in Edo.

“We also demand that the EOs who were in Oredo, Ikpoba-Okha, Egor, Etsako West, Etsako East, and Akoko Edo should steer clear of the bye-elections.

“Their involvement in the irregularities that marred the last governorship election makes their participation unacceptable,” he said

Aziegbemi emphasised its commitment to free and fair elections, reaffirming the slogan “One Man, One Vote” as a PDP guiding principle.

The party warned against any attempt to manipulate the outcome and called on INEC and security agencies to guarantee transparent conduct.

Addressing recent defections from the party, Aziegbemi wished the defectors well but remained confident in its strength and grassroots support.

He stressed that political dynamics, like nature, were governed by natural laws that eventually restored balance and justice.

He urged voters to remain vigilant, participate fully, and vote for PDP candidates capable of delivering democratic dividends to the people.

He thanked the public and reaffirmed the party’s unwavering commitment to protecting democracy in Edo and beyond.

Speaking on the party’s preparedness for the bye-elections, Aziegbemi stated that the PDP was confident of victory.

“In line with our constitution and under the guidance of the National Working Committee, the party conducted screening, congress, and primaries to select candidates.

“The process was transparent, inclusive, and credible, and it was accepted by a majority of PDP members across the affected constituencies in the state.

“Prince Joe Okojie emerged as the PDP candidate for Edo Central, while Johnny Ikponmwosa Aikpitanyi won the Ovia Federal constituency ticket.

Post Views: 28