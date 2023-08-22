Edo organises creativity contest for gospel artistes

Edo Government Tuesday announced plans to organise a contest for gospel artistes in the state to harness creativity among the church choirs.

A Senior Special Assistant on Religious Matters to Governor Obaseki, Godsent Erhunmwunse, disclosed this at a press conference in Benin, said that the event will be tagged “Edo State Gospel and Creativity Festival/Award (EdoGof).”

The festival, Erhunmwunse said, was conceived by the governor following the impressive performance of the invited choir groups for the thanksgiving programme of the immediate past chairman of Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state.

“His Excellency was moved by what happened that day and said that it’s time to harness the creativity in the gospel world.

“It’s time to harness the talents in the church; it is time to harness and engage the creative hub.

“Today, the creative hub has become a large industry not only in Nigeria, but across the world and he as a governor is interested in partnering with CAN to organise a gospel music festival,” said the governor’s aide.

Erhunmwunse said the competition would begin at the grassroots level with applications to compete for the senatorial prizes in three categories.

ALSO READ:

These categories, he said, included choir comprising contemporary, classical and traditional songs; solo singers; as well as dance groups.

According to him, the final for the senatorial contest, tagged “Bishop Kure’s Prize”, will hold in Benin on Oct 1.

“The first position from all categories and sub-categories will come to the state final to compete for the Margret Idahosa award,” he said.

The senior special assistant said a cash prize of N50 million would be shared among the winners.

He said the festival would strengthen cultural bonds and promote unity among the people of Edo.

Speaking on behalf of the state chapter of CAN, Osaro Obazuyi commended the governor and his wife for putting up the festival.

He said CAN was fully in support of the contest and was ready to assist in whatever way that would ensure its success.