The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has dropped some shocking prophecies concerning the primaries set to hold in Ondo and Edo States and the states upcoming governorship polls.

The popular prophet made it known that in Edo State, there is the need for the incumbent, Godwin Obaseki, to put his house in order and do a lot of consultation in order to come out victorious, noting that he sees that there is a “kangaroo” game about to be played in the state’s politics.

Ayodele gave a warning to the All Progressives Congress to be careful not to give the ticket to the wrong candidate to avoid losing the gubernatorial election in the state.

He prophesied: “Obaseki can win if he follows right advice. If he should put all his house in order and do more consultation, he will defeat (Pastor Osagie) Ize-Iyamu, but if care isn’t taken, they will play a kangaroo to oust Obaseki.

“If Obaseki wins in APC, Obaseki can still make a headway in Edo election.

“Ize-Iyamu isn’t the right candidate who can unseat Obaseki.

“If Obaseki plays his game well, he will win the primaries because there are some crooked activities that is going on.

“Obaseki must follow (APC National Chairman, Adams) Oshiomhole camp closely if he wants to win.

“He mustn’t look back.

“He should fight the battle well.

“The primary election will be very bloody in Edo State because the governor will fight with his last blood.

“If APC mistakenly gives Ize-Iyamu, there will be challenges and it’s most likely APC loses Edo State.”

It can be recalled that Prophet Ayodele earlier predicted the power tussle between Oshiomhole and Obaseki.

Also in Ondo State for the APC, the popular seer noted that the only candidate that can unseat Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is Engr. Oyedele Ifeoluwa.

He spoke about an aspirant, Olusola Oke, who was chosen by the APC’s Unity Forum of the party, describing it as a wrong choice, according to the Lord.

He predicted: “If it is between Olusola Oke and Akerodolu, give it back to Akeredolu.

“If it is between Engr. Oyedele Ifeoluwa and Akerodolu, Oyedele Ifeoluwa will knock Akeredolu out.

“If Unity Forum chooses Wale Oke, give it back to Akeredolu.

“If they really want to knock out Akerodolu, they should use Ifeoluwa.

“f it is given to Wale Oke, APC will lose the election.”

For the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, the man of God maintained that he sees just one viable aspirant who will be able to defeat all other candidates in the state.

Ayodele predicted: “The only viable candidate PDP can produce is Eyitayo Jegede.

“He is the only one that can beat all other candidates in the general election.”

It would be recalled that in 2016, Primate Ayodele advised APC to pick between Senator Ajayi Borrofice and Akeredolu if they wanted to win the election in Ondo State, which the party did.

Similarly, he advised APC in Ekiti State to choose between Dr. Kayode Fayemi and Engr. Segun Oni, if they wanted to win the election, which they did.

Furthermore, in Anambra State, the man of God revealed that it was between PDP and the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

He had predicted then: “APGA can retain Anambra State if only they put their state in order.

“If there is no rigging, APC will not get Anambra.

“The governor should put his house in order.

“It is between PDP and APGA.”

With these prophecies, it makes Primate Ayodele the first man of God to talk about the things that are about to unfold in the coming primary elections.

It would be recalled that Primate Ayodele said years before Governor Babatunde Fashola’s reign in Lagos State that an unpopular person will rule Lagos, which came to pass.

He also predicted the victory of Joe Biden in the primary elections of his party in the United States presidential election.

Also, he saw the coming of Coronavirus few months before it emerged and also claimed to have the divine solution to it.

Primate Ayodele also predicted the things that will follow the COVID-19 crisis, which include hunger, windstorm, killings, flood and bloodbath and all have come to pass.

The World Health Organisation has confirmed his prophecy that COVID-19 won’t go anytime soon.

He earlier said it that COVID-19 will not go anytime soon, but when God says it will go and that social distancing order will persist till the end of 2020.

According to information, Primate Ayodele is currently compiling 10,000 of his prophecies that have come to pass and more prophecies for 2021/2022.