The 20th edition of the National Sports Festival tagged “Edo 2020” will be of international standard in terms of organisation and facility, an official said on Thursday in Abuja.

Blessing Lere-Adams, Chairman of the Media and Publicity Sub-Committee of the festival’s Main Organising Committee disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria.

She said the MOC and the Local Organising Committee for the Games have been working round the clock for about a year to put in place a festival in line with international best practice.

“The MOC and the LOC for Edo 2020 has been working together since early last year to ensure a befitting Games.

“With what is on ground presently in Edo, I can assure you, we would have a festival of high international standard,” she said.

Lere-Adams who is also the Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development said no fewer than 8,500 athletes are expected to participate at the festival.

She said the festival scheduled to hold from March 22 to April 1 would see the athletes competing for about 3,000 medals from 33 sports.

“As you know athletes from the 36 states and the FCT are expected to participate in the festival, and the events will hold in about 22 venues in the ancient city of Edo,” she added.

She said the. Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare had mandated all stakeholders to ensure a world class event in order to further unearth grassroots talent for the national teams.

She therefore called on the media and other stakeholders to support the festival with professional and robust publicity.