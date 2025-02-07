Edo: NSCDC denies alleged involvement of officers in Bolt driver’s death

The Edo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has denied any involvement of its officers in the death of a Bolt driver in Benin.

Recall that the police command in the state had announced the arrest of four NSDC officers over the driver’s death following a protest by the association of Bolt drivers on Thursday.

Reacting to the development, SC Efosa Egbebor, the Spokesman of Edo command, NSCDC, denied the report that the corps officers were arrested, adding that they presented themselves to the police to assist in the investigation.

Egbebor, while addressing Newsmen on Friday, said preliminary investigation by the corps at the command level showed that the officers were not responsible for the driver’s death.

“Our boys did not kill anybody. The case is before the police, and we cannot be a judge in our own case,” he said.

“The incident occurred when a Bolt driver had a verbal altercation with a customer at a hotel, which degenerated into a physical fight.

“The driver, who was allegedly beaten by the customer and his friends, later died,” he explained.

Egbebor further stated that the NSCDC officers on duty at the hotel intervened and restored order, but did not harm the driver.

“We have sent our boys to the police to give them the necessary information that they needed. We are cooperating fully with the police investigation,” he said.

The NSCDC spokesperson added that the Corps would not condone any act of indiscipline or illegality, and that anyone found guilty of wrongdoing would face the consequences.

“After the investigation has been concluded, we will not know who and who went wrong. We are not going to back anybody or support anybody for any illegality.

‘Whoever has broken the law will face the wrath of the law. That’s justice,” Egbebor said.

Post Views: 7