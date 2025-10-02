Edo NSCDC Commandant reportedly dead

The Edo Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Gbenga Agun, has reportedly passed away.

A source within the corps told the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Benin that Agun slumped shortly after delivering a lecture at an event marking the 2025 International Day of Peace in Benin.

He was said to have been rushed to the Military Hospital, Benin, where medical doctors confirmed him dead.

Also Read

Efforts to obtain an official comment from the command’s Public Relations Officer, Efosa Ogbebor, proved abortive as at the time of filing this report.