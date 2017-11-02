Edo musician regains freedom 30 days after abduction

Edo-born musical maestro, Ambassador Osayomore Joseph, on Thursday regained freedom after spending 30 days in the hands of his abductors.

He was said to have been released in the early hours of Thursday in Benin.

He was abducted on October 3 shortly after he performed at the one year coronation anniversary of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II.

His first son, Osayomore Joseph Jr, who confirmed his release to journalists, expressed joy with the development.

Joseph said: “My father has been released but he is not too healthy so he is currently in the hospital taking treatment.

“It has not been easy for us as a family but we thank God he is back home.

“We are trying to give him the best medical care he deserves.

“It has been very traumatic for us and not a good situation that you can even pray for your enemy. We thank God he is home alive.”

Chairman, Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria, Edo chapter, Willy Eghe-Nova, also confirmed the release of Osayomore.

Eghe-Nova said the association was happy over the release and congratulated the family and the people of the state, who have been yearning for hisale safe return.

However, attempt to get the comments of the Edo Police Public Relations Officer, Moses Nkombe, on the release of the musical icon proved abortive as several calls to his phone were not answered.