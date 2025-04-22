Edo: Monarch suspended indefinitely, Secretary arrested

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has suspended the Okumagbe of Uwano Kingdom, Agenebode, Etsako East Local Government Area, Dr. George Egabor. over recent cases of incessant kidnapping and killings in his domain.

The suspension was announced in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, on Monday in Benin, the state capital.

The suspension, the state government, said is indefinite.

The government said that the secretary of the traditional ruler, Peter Omiogbemhi, has since been arrested by the relevant authorities following a recent incident that led to the death of a palace chief, John Ikhamate.

