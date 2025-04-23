Edo LP Senator to join APC as party stalwarts mount pressure

Strong indications emerged on Wednesday that the Labour Party in Edo State would soon be hit by another defection as its member representing Edo South Senatorial District in the Senate, Senator Neda Imasuen, may soon defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress as members of the APC are believed to be mounting pressure on the Chairman, Senate Committee and Public Petitions, Ethics and Privileges to leave the LP.

The lawmaker recently said that the Supreme Court decision on the crisis in the LP may have come too late as much damage had been done to the party that has led to many defections.

Imasuen enjoys good relationship with notable leaders of the APC in the state and he has been in public functions several times with some of them in addition to the fact that he was a senior legislator to his predecessor in office, Sen. Matthew Uroghide now in the APC and he was the Director General, APC Campaign Council ahead of the September 21st governorship election in the state.

Giving credence to the speculation and his imminent defection, it was gathered that the Special Adviser to Governor Monday Okpebholo on Political Mobilisation and Engagement, Hon Eugene Utubor, Tuesday night visited the LP Senator in a bid to convince him to join Okpebholo in his developmental agenda.

It was reliably gathered that the meeting, which lasted for several hours, centred on discussions on having the LP National Assembly member join the party. A source privy to the meeting described it as fruitful.

Imansuen was said to have expressed gratitude for the visit and commended the efforts of Governor Monday Okpebholo in driving development in the state.

He was quoted as saying, “The governor has done remarkably well in such a short time.

“It is crucial that we come together to ensure the success of his vision for our people. Every well-meaning Edo citizen is encouraged to rally around the governor as he works diligently for our collective progress.”

