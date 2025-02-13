Edo lauds FG for establishing Federal University of Sports

The Edo State Government has lauded President Bola Tinubu for signing into law the bill establishing the Federal University of Sports, Afuze in Owan East Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Monday Okpebholo gave the kudos in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, on Wednesday in Benin.

Okpebholo said the landmark decision marked a significant milestone in the state’s commitment to expanding access to quality higher education and fostering intellectual growth.

He stated that the establishment of the university was a testament to President Tinubu’s dedication to advancing education in Nigeria.

According to the governor, the institution, when completed, will provide opportunities for the state’s youths and serve as a catalyst for socio-economic development in Edo and the nation at large.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to collaborating with the Federal Government to ensure the smooth take-off and sustainable growth of the university.

The governor assured that his administration would ensure the timely provision of necessary infrastructure and resources for the University’s smooth operation.

