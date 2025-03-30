Edo Killing: IGP condemns mob action, orders FCID takeover of case

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has strongly condemned the violent mob action carried out against a group of travellers by a local vigilante group along the Uromi-Obajana Road in Edo State, ordering the Force Criminal Investigation Department to take over the case.

The group of individuals, who were traveling in a truck and claimed to be hunters, were found in possession of 19 locally fabricated firearms.

This followed their interception by vigilantes, who were not satisfied with the excuse of being hunters to be in possession of such a large number of arms, and concluded they were kidnappers.

Regrettably, without allowing for due process or proper investigation into their claims, the vigilante group subjected some of them to unlawful mob justice, resulting in tragic consequences.

In its immediate response, the Edo State Police Command deployed operatives to the affected community, restoring law and order.

So far, 14 suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, while a manhunt has been launched for other perpetrators involved in the mob action.

The IGP has directed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, DIG Sadiq Abubakar, to take over the case and ensure a thorough, impartial, and expedited investigation.

Egbetokun assured the public that the Nigeria Police Force remains committed to upholding the rule of law and will not tolerate any form of unlawful killings or extrajudicial actions under any guise.

The IGP further appealed for calm and urged members of the public to cooperate fully with the investigation.

He emphasised that anyone found culpable will be made to face the full weight of the law.

Additionally, while condemning the resort to jungle justice, the Nigeria Police Force reiterated that the unlawful possession of firearms remains a criminal offence under Nigerian law.

The police in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer and an Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Saturday said: “Individuals in possession of unlicensed firearms are advised to report to the nearest police station to surrender such weapons or initiate the appropriate licensing process.

“The Force warns the public to desist from taking the law into their hands and encourages the prompt reporting of suspicious activities to lawful authorities.”

