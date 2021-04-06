The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, Edo State chapter on Tuesday shunned the nationwide strike directed by the national body.

The union cited “the 2015 experience” for its decision to boycott the action.

A News Agency of Nigeria Correspondent who visited some of the courts in Benin, the state capital, observed that workers were at their duty posts, notwithstanding the directive of the national body of JUSUN.

One of the workers, who spoke with NAN on condition of anonymity, said they were not ready for the strike based on their experience when they joined similar nationwide strike in 2015.

He said: “In 2015, we joined the nationwide strike and the state government refused to pay our salary for seven months.

“The national body did not intervene and till date, we have not been paid.”

The state Chairman of JUSUN, Uyi Ogieriakhi, who spoke on the development, said the union executives got the information late on April 1 and could not address the workers before the close of work that day.

Ogieriakhi said: “The truth of the matter is that in 2015, we joined this same strike.

“The state government under Governor Adams Oshiomhole refused to pay us for the six months period of the strike, including the one month he was owing us before, making it seven months.

“So, the workers are now afraid.

“These are poor workers who live on salaries and the national body just directed that we should proceed on another strike.

“But even aside from that, we got the information late on Thursday, while Friday and Monday were public holidays and we couldn’t address our members.

“The option now is that they should come to work today so that we can brief them on the directive from the national body to which we can’t say No.”