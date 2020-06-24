The Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has given Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and those opposed to his standing for the state’s governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party three hours to agree on settling out of court.

Justice E.O. Obile gave the three hours stand down following an oral application by Ferdinand Orbih (SAN), the lawyer of the plaintiff, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama.

Obile said the parties to the suit must present a documented terms of settlement when the court reconvenes.

He then adjourned till 12:30pm.

Ogbeide-Ihama had on Monday secured a judgment of the court barring Obaseki from standing for the primaries of the PDP.

Among other claims, the plaintiff said the governor, who just defected from the All Progressives Congress, was not part of the initial aspirants that bought forms and indicated interest in the race within the stipulated timeframe given by the party.

He also said there was reason to question Obaseki’s certificates.