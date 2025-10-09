Edo issues stern warning to land grabbers, others

The Edo State Government has issued a stern warning to land grabbers, encroachers, and speculators over a parcel of land in Benin City, the state capital.

The warning was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua, to newsmen on Wednesday in Benin.

Itua said in the statement: “The attention of the Edo State Government has been drawn to the illegal activities of some land grabbers and encroachers on the Lot A parcel of land (popularly called Coral City) at the Obagie Acquisition, Benin city.

“This statement serves as a final warning to all land grabbers and encroaches to desist from selling, building, or buying any land from any speculator in the designated area.

Also Read:

“The entire Obagie Acquisition belongs to the Edo State Government, but plans are underway to return Lots B, C and D of the Obagie Acquisition to their owners/occupants, as part of the promises of the Governor Monday Okpebholo administration for regularization of properties on this Government land and return of the land to their owners.

“This notice serves as a strong and last warning to land grabbers and encroachers on Government lands in Lot A (Coral City) and others across the State, as dire consequences await such illegal activities.

“Any building on the designated area (Lot A) will also be demolished, while the encroachers will be prosecuted.”