Edo IDP First Class graduate bags US varsity PhD scholarship

Amos Ishaku, a First Class graduate and internally displaced person in Uhorgua camp, Edo, has bagged a fully-funded PhD scholarship from University of Illinois, Chicago, USA.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ishaku had, in November 2023, graduated with first class in Chemical Engineering from Edo State University, Uzaire.

Speaking with NAN on Thursday via telephone, Coordinator of the camp, Solomon Folorunsho, said the development was an indication that creating an enabling environment for the needy could yield result.

NAN reports that the camp is being managed by Home for the Needy Foundation.

“This is to let the world and our friends know that the support they are giving to the orphans, widows, displaced people and the vulnerable in our centre are yielding great result.

“Aside those who graduated last year and the ones about to graduate, more than 200 are currently studying in different universities and no fewer than 150 others processing their admissions into universities.

“We thank you for believing in us and supporting us to do this, as we together celebrate this great success,” Folorunsho said.

Also Read:

NAN recalls that Ishaku, upon graduation, had bagged the Best Graduating Student, 2023 award, the Mike Ozekhome award for overall best graduating student and Best Student award in the Department of Chemical Engineering.

His other awards included: Best Student in Entrepreneurship and in the Faculty of Engineering.

Meanwhile, Folorunsho told NAN that Ishaku would be resuming in the institution later this month.

Post Views: 0