The roof of the Edo State House of Assembly has been removed.

According to a video that has since gone viral, the roof of the Assembly was removed amid several people watching.

The crisis in the Edo State House of Assembly reached its peak on Tuesday when the Deputy Speaker, Yekini Idiaye, was removed from office.

This followed his declaration of loyalty to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the the September 19, 2020 governorship election in the state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Idiaye had led four other lawmakers to Ize-Iyamu, bringing the number of those loyal to the candidate and his godfather, Adams Oshiomhole, to 17.

This was contrary to the figure of 20 reported earlier by The Eagle Online.

On Thursday, a faction of the Assembly elected Victor Edoror as the Speaker of the Assembly.

This came a few hours after policemen took over the premises of the Assembly.

It could not be confirmed as at press time where the election took place.

The accompanying video was taken from the BBC News Service.