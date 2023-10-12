Edo highest WASC, UTME scorer made one-day Speaker, awarded scholarship

Master Gold Ajagun, who recorded the highest scores in UTME and WASC examinations in Edo this year was, on Thursday, made the one-day Speaker of the state House of Assembly.

Ajagun was also awarded a scholarship by the Speaker of the assembly, Blessing Agbebaku and another lawmaker, Donald Okogbe (PDP Akoko-Edo II).

The student, who hails from Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, scored A1 in eight subjects and B1 in another in WASC and 335 in UTME, making him the highest scorer in the two public examinations in the state.

Agbebaku, while receiving the student in his office, in company with Okogbe, said the decision to make him a one-day speaker was to appreciate the unprecedented feat he had achieved.

He expressed delight in Ajagun’s results and awarded him a one-year scholarship that would cover his tuition fees.

According to him, the scholarship takes immediate effect.

Earlier, Okogbe said that he was impressed by Ajagun’s results, especially as he is from his constituency.

He said that Ajagun’s WASC result had earlier been withheld for further investigation before it was finally released.

The lawmaker stated that he had presented a laptop to the student in order to help with his computer knowledge before resuming his academic studies at the University of Ibadan.

He also announced the payment of Ajagun’s second-year tuition fees, in addition to the laptop.

In his remarks, Ajagun thanked the speaker and members of the assembly for the scholarship and the opportunity given him to serve as a one-day speaker.

Speaking as a one-day speaker, Ajagun called on Governor Godwin Obaseki to increase the budgetary allocation to education to enable children of school age to acquire basic and quality education in the state.