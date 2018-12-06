Edo has capacity to host 2020 National Sports Festival – Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Thursday said his state would be bidding for the hosting rights as it has the capacity to host the 2020 National Sports Festival.

Obaseki, while speaking on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the 19th NSF in Abuja, said: “My state is more than ready to host the forthcoming festival without encountering any form of challenges.

“It’s high time we regain our lost glory in terms of sports as the state is known for producing great sports men and women”.

He charged the state’s athletes participating in the ongoing 19th NSF to ensure they do the state proud by winning medals.

Speaking also, the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, said his ministry had received two applications from Edo and one other state.

Dalung said his ministry would look at infrastructure before giving the right to the most qualified state.

He said sports and the National Youths Service Corps are ways of uniting the nation, adding that government should ensure that priority were given to these sectors.