Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Saturday urged the electorate in Edo State to not only come out and vote, but defend their votes in the September 19 governorship election.

Wike, who is the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Edo State 2020 governorship election campaign organisation, spoke at the flag-off of the party’s campaign at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.

He urged the electorate to throw their weight behind the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki, who he said had put an end to godfatherism in the state.

The Rivers State Governor said if Obaseki wanted to be selfish, he would be dancing to the tune of one person to the detriment of the good of the people.

He said Obaseki had done well and it was only wise to re-elect him to complete the ongoing infrastructural development of the state.

Wike urged the electorate not to entertain any fears but to ensure they come out to exercise their franchise on September 19.

He gave assurance that the campaign organisation would do all it could to ensure that the state was retained by the PDP come September 19.

Earlier, the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, who described Edo State as the heartbeat of the nation, noted that the state determined the political barometer for other states.

He said Edo’s economy would remain stable and vibrant under the PDP government as Obaseki would continue his economic revival and sustainability.

“We want to continue to enhance what he has started,” Secondus said.

Similarly, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State said he was happy the South South zone remained the only region where all the governors belonged the same party, the PDP.

He said in view of this, come 2023, the presidency would return to the PDP through the South South.

Okowa said even without fighting a battle, the PDP had returned to Osadebey Avenue after 12 years.

He said Obaseki had done remarkably well in spite of the huge financial deficit he met on ground.

The Delta State governor, therefore, called on the electorate, especially party faithful, to come out and vote as well as defend their votes on September 19.