Edo governorship: Shaibu warns against violence, anti-democratic forces

The reinstated Deputy Governor of Edo, Philip Shaibu, has warned against violence and anti-democratic activities ahead of the September 21 Governorship poll in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Shaibu, who was impeached on March 18, got reinstated by the Court on July 17.

He issued the warning in a speech at a thanksgiving service held at St. Paul Catholic Church, Benin to mark his court victory.

The deputy governor called for unity and peaceful resolution of conflicts, notwithstanding the provocation.

Shaibu, who described himself as a child of God, said he had challenged God to prove his name in his life.

“I said, prove to the world that truly I am your son.

“They said they will impeach me, and when I go to court and by the time the judgment would come, the tenure would be over.

Also Read:

“But God proved them wrong and the judgment came earlier than expected on July 17,” he said.

He warned the youths against violence, saying they could be whoever they wanted without going to the streets.

“You can be who you want to be when you are consistent and do what is right all the time.

“Don’t let anyone disrupt this democracy.

“You must stand your ground to make sure that democracy succeeds,” said the deputy governor.

He said violence would only lead to suffering, adding that “Nigeria cannot afford to go to war.

“There are too many economic problems that need to be solved,” he said.

On the allegation that he was the mastermind of the Benin Airport attack, Shaibu said the State Government was only trying to cover up.

“They killed a policeman and all of them must be picked up.

“The men of the vigilance group and Public Work Volunteers did that.

“They want to drag people in, so I called on the President and IG to set up an inquiry, not just to investigate but to proscribe the vigilance group and POWOV,” he said.

The deputy governor said he had changed his style and now used his brain instead of resorting to violence.

“I don’t move people to the street anymore.

“They said I will soon go to the street, but I didn’t go.

“I use my brain, and I have been winning,” he said.

Earlier, the officiating priest of the church, Rev. Fr. Charles Omogiate, cautioned against killings in the name of seeking for positions.

Position, he said, would come and go but human beings would remain.

“If you take lives and property because you want position, know that you are on the path of destruction because God gives lives and only He has the power to take lives,” the cleric said.

Post Views: 0