Edo governorship primary: Shaibu confident of victory in court

Impeached Deputy Governor of Edo, Philip Shaibu, said on Tuesday that he would challenge the emergence of Asue Ighodalo as PDP candidate for the upcoming state election to the highest judicial level.

The former Deputy Governor said this when he addressed newsmen in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Tuesday.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had on Monday dismissed a suit filed by Shaibu seeking to nullify the February 22 governorship primary of the PDP that produced Ighodalo as its candidate.

Justice James Omotosho, in the judgment, held that Shaibu lacked the legal right to challenge the outcome of the primary on the grounds that he did not fully participate in the exercise.

Omotosho also held that the impeached deputy governor was not equally present at the venue of the primary the day it was held.

Also Read:

However, Shaibu said he would continue to challenge the emergence of Ighodalo because he did not win the primary.

“I won the election with the authentic delegates. I am sure and confident that the court will do the right thing.

“Concerning what happened yesterday (Abuja High Court ruling), my lawyers are looking into it, and by the grace of God, I can bet you because I believe in the judiciary, justice will be served.

“I believe that the judiciary is not what they say it is. I believe that we have a judiciary that will deliver justice in the issue between Ighodalo and me, and the issue of my impeachment’’, he said.

He said he would not say much because the matter was in court even as he expressed confidence that he would ultimately emerge victorious.