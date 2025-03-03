Edo governorship poll: Tribunal reserves judgment in PDP, Ighodalo’s petition

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal for Edo has reserved judgment in the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo challenging the September 21, 2024 governorship election in the state.
The Justice Wilfred Kpochi-led three-member tribunal reserved the matter for judgment on Monday after counsel in the matter adopted their final written addresses.
According to Justice Kpochi, a date for judgment would be communicated to parties by the Secretary of the tribunal.