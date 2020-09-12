Security agencies in Edo State on Saturday embarked on a combined exercise, tagged: “Inter Agencies Show of Force,” to alert residents of the state of the agencies’ preparedness for the September 19 governorship election.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that security agencies that participated in the exercise included the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police Force and the Department of State Services.

Others were the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigerian Air Force, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigerian Correctional Service, Nigerian Immigration Service and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

Addressing journalists after the exercise, CSP Chidi Nwabuzor, the Public Relations Officer, Edo State Police Command, said the exercise was to ensure that the state was well monitored ahead of the election.

Nwabuzor also said it was to send a strong signal to criminal elements in the state that security agencies were ready to ensure a peaceful election and should not be tried.

He further said the security agencies were working with the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure credible election, come next Saturday.

NAN reports that areas covered during the exercise included Sapele Road, Sokponba Road, Erediawa Road and Murtala Mohammed Way.

Others were Ikpoba Slope/Ramat Park, Aduwawa Road, Upper Mission Extension, New Benin, New Lagos Road, Boundary Road, Airport Road, Akenzua Road, Ekenhua Road and the Uselu/Lagos Road.

NAN further reports that the exercise would continue on Sunday.