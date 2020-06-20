The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party said it has approved that the party’s screening committee should continue the screening exercise for its aspirants for the Edo State governorship election.

Colonel Austin Akobundu (retd), the PDP National Organising Secretary, made this known on Friday.

Akobundu said the exercise would continue on Saturday (today) at the NWC Hall, Wadata Plaza, Abuja from 10am.

He said: “The committee is mandated to screen all aspirants for the upcoming 2020 governorship election in Edo.”

Members of the screening committee include Kingsley Chinda as Chairman, Boyele Debekeme as Secretary, Chief Oladimeji Fabiyi, Senator Joy Emordi and Hajiya Aishat Hasindu as members.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the party had on June 5 conducted a screening exercise for its aspirants.

The party also on Friday granted waiver to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and his Deputy, Philip Shuaibu, while it also shifted its primaries from June 23 to June 25.